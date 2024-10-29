StockNews.com Downgrades Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.