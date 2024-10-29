StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.29. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 181.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

