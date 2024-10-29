StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of PULM opened at $2.09 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 95.18% and a negative return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

