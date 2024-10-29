StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

WWR stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.61. Westwater Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.78.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

