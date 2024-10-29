StockNews.com Lowers CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 168.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at $94,315,527.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,322,615,000 after acquiring an additional 541,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,761 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,419,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,951,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,831,000 after buying an additional 1,961,917 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

