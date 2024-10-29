Strategic Investment Management LLC Sells 30,300 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $583.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $570.46 and its 200-day moving average is $548.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $414.04 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
