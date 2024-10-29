Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $212.92 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $233.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.01 and its 200-day moving average is $211.05. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $111,148,695.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

