Summit Materials (SUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Summit Materials to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Summit Materials Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.17.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
