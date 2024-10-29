Summit Materials (SUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Summit Materials to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

