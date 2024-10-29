SunOpta (SOY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of C$233.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.61 million.

SOY opened at C$8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.01. SunOpta has a 1-year low of C$5.23 and a 1-year high of C$10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$970.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

