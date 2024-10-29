Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYF opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

