Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $64.28 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

