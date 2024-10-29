Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Cut to $111.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TER. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

TER opened at $111.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.07. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

