Terex (TEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Terex (NYSE:TEX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Terex to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Terex's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TEX opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. Terex has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

