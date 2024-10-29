Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $10.14 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1,012.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $501,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.