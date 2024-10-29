Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $4,522,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,356,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $188.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.18 and a 1 year high of $189.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.59.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

