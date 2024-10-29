Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Robert W. Baird

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

TXRH stock opened at $188.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.59. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $98.18 and a one year high of $189.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 24.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 144.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 33.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 212,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,446,000 after buying an additional 53,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

