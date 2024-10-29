The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $9.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.10 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,711,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth about $8,379,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth about $4,028,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 228,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $318.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.43. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $503.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aaron’s will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -63.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

