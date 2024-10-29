The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $189.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.71. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $123.42 and a 52 week high of $198.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.