The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $18,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after acquiring an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,215 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,300,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,822,000 after purchasing an additional 405,694 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $314.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.42 and a 200 day moving average of $342.46. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

