The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.96 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $399.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.44.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

