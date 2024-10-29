The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.9% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.96 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.44. The stock has a market cap of $399.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

