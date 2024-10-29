The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.96 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The stock has a market cap of $399.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

