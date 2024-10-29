The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

