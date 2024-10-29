TMX Group (X) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of C$367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.44 million.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$43.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.90. The firm has a market cap of C$12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$28.52 and a 12-month high of C$44.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.34%.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.81.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56. Also, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$886,125.00. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

