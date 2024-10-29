Tree Island Steel (TSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$57.72 million during the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.61%.

TSL stock opened at C$2.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.91. The stock has a market cap of C$74.79 million, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10. Tree Island Steel has a 1 year low of C$2.48 and a 1 year high of C$3.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

