Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,766,000 after buying an additional 637,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 15.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,083,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after purchasing an additional 539,904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 24,432.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,487 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $110,176,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 57.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,470,000 after purchasing an additional 721,028 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,263,672.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,263,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

