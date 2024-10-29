Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $171,943,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $106,936,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $65,812,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 527,187 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,274,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000,000 after buying an additional 440,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $111.37 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $134.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.54.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

