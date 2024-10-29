Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after acquiring an additional 600,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after buying an additional 2,390,137 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,964,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,256,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.2% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,778,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,679,000 after buying an additional 344,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. Baird R W lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

