Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 125,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $168.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.88 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

