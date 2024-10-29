Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.96 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $399.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.44.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

