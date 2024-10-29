Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 40.62%. On average, analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.14. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

TFPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Articles

