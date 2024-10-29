trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRVG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.62.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $127.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.25 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in trivago by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 67,053 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

