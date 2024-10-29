UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,859 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,549,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508,422 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027,134 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,207,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,759,000 after purchasing an additional 280,696 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group



UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

