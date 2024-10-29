UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

