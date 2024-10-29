UBS Group Initiates Coverage on StandardAero (NYSE:SARO)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StandardAero currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $29.76 on Monday. StandardAero has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $65,958,552.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,447,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,946,098.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

