UBS Group (UBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect UBS Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UBS opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

