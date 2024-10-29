Universal Health Services’ (UHS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $219.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $204.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,038.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after buying an additional 252,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 357.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,178 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,191.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 215,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 198,555 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,032,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 455,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,160,000 after purchasing an additional 132,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.