Urban Edge Properties (UE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY24 guidance at $1.29-1.32 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.290-1.320 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 66.89% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $106.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.34 million. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.6 %
UE stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
