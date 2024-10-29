Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) PT Lowered to $6.50

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

VCSA opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.41 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 36.09% and a positive return on equity of 174.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vacasa will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 208.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Vacasa in the second quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 23.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 41.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

