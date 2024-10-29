Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 4,223 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 336.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

HD stock opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.44. The company has a market cap of $399.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.96 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

