Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,333,716,000 after buying an additional 3,257,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,678,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Welltower by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,433,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after purchasing an additional 489,533 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $130.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.38. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $132.66.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

