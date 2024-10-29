Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Schlumberger by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

