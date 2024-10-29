Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $32,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

