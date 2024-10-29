Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.61. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.91 and a fifty-two week high of $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

