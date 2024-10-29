Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 69,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 72.3% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 62,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $469.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

