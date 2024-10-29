Valley National Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $329.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.60 and a twelve month high of $331.60.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

