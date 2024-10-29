Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 15,589 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,589 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 450,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

