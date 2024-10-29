Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $58,415,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 8,797.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 907,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,250,000 after purchasing an additional 897,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

