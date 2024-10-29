Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $109.86 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

