Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 460 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,077,000 after purchasing an additional 140,372 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

